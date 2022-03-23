Photos: Hayfield, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal on March 23, 2022
Hayfield took on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Eli King had four breakaway dunks and 17 points as No.2 Caledonia toppled unseeded Perham 51-40 in the Class AA quarterfinals
The unseeded Packers battled hard, before falling to No. 2 seeded Princeton.
Princeton defeated Austin 73-63 in a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.