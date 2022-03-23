Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: Hayfield, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal on March 23, 2022

Hayfield took on Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.

Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) goes up for a shot as Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Cody Wichmann (4) and Logan Lamote (44) defend during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 23, 2022 01:03 PM
Share
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) drives between Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Darrick Baartman (22) and Tucker Haroldson (20) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Kobe Foster (24) takes a shot during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield fans, including Hayfield High School junior Gavin Shaw, center, cheer on their team during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) takes a shot during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) dribbles past Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Cody Wichmann (4) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) takes a shot over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Darrick Baartman (22) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Easton Fritcher (4) goes up for a shot during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Ethan Pack (23) passes the ball during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield fans cheer on their team during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) goes up for a shot as Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Drew Werkman (50) and Darrick Baartman (22) defend during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Kobe Foster (24) tries to get past Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Darrick Baartman (22) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield head coach Chris Pack communicates with his team during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) drives between Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Tucker Haroldson (20) and Blake Christianson (3) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield's Isaac Matti (11) dribbles past Russell-Tyler-Ruthton's Tucker Haroldson (20) during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Hayfield fans cheer on their team during a State Class A boys basketball quarterfinal game against Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. Hayfield beat Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 to advance to the semifinals.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGBOYS BASKETBALLHAYFIELD-BROWNSDALE2021-22 WINTER MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
What to read next
Hayfield vs. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton State Class A Boys Basketball
Prep
Experienced Hayfield rolls to victory in Class A state quarterfinals
No. 1 seed Hayfield opened the game with a 16-2 run and went on to defeate unseeded Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 66-49 in the Class A boys basketball state tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday.
March 23, 2022 01:04 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Caledonia state basketball
Prep
Caledonia gets off to strong start, rolls past Perham in Class AA state quarterfinals
Eli King had four breakaway dunks and 17 points as No.2 Caledonia toppled unseeded Perham 51-40 in the Class AA quarterfinals
March 22, 2022 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
State basketball: Austin falls in Class AAA state quarterfinal
The unseeded Packers battled hard, before falling to No. 2 seeded Princeton.
March 22, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Prep
Photos: Austin, Princeton Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball
Princeton defeated Austin 73-63 in a Class AAA quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
March 22, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott