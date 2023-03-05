99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, March 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 4, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 04, 2023 11:30 PM

Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield head coach head coach Matt Mauseth yells as Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg reacts after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg reacts after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Javier Berg hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield assistant coach Savannah Vold talks with Chloe Berg before wrestling Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales, right, during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg reacts after falling to Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield head coach head coach Matt Mauseth yells as Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust hugs head coach Brian Lehnertz after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust hugs his mom after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust, far left, watches as teammate Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen reacts after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen reacts after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen hugs head coach Brian Lehnertz after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther wrestles West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott runs into the crowd after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott talks with coaches during a timeout while wrestling West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Chatfield’s Kail Schott runs into the crowd after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
The colors are presented for the national anthem at the individual state championship matches on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith, right, wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson hugs her coach before wrestling Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy hugs assistant coach Jamie Heidt after being defeated by New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
The MSHSL individual state championship matches on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier high-fives his dad and coach Dan Glazier before wrestling Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier hugs his dad and coach Dan Glazier after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier hugs his dad and coach Dan Glazier after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
austin packers logo
Prep
Austin girls are back in Section 1AAA championship game
March 04, 2023 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Dover-Eyota's Kellen and Gust complete childhood dream, go out on top together
March 04, 2023 11:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Stewartville Tigers logo
Prep
Stewartville girls one win away from first state tourney
March 04, 2023 11:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
10 months after suffering broken neck, Chatfield's Kail Schott a state champion
March 04, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Individual State Wrestling Championships
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville senior Cole Glazier captures elusive state title
March 04, 2023 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Mayo Spartans Logo
Prep
Tough first half ends Mayo girls' basketball season
March 04, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Alonso Montori celebrates.jpg
Prep
Class AA boys swimming/diving: Rochester has two individuals, one relay team earn All-State honors
March 04, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck