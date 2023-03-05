Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 4, 2023

Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield head coach head coach Matt Mauseth yells as Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg reacts after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg reacts after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Javier Berg hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the Class A 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield assistant coach Savannah Vold talks with Chloe Berg before wrestling Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales, right, during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg wrestles Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg fell to Gonzales placing second in her weight class.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Chloe Berg reacts after falling to Shakopee’s Cassandra Gonzales during the 126-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield head coach head coach Matt Mauseth yells as Javier Berg wrestles Pipestone Area’s Miklo Hernandez during the 106-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Berg defeated Hernandez by a 7-3 decision.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust wrestles Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Gust defeated Lange receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust hugs head coach Brian Lehnertz after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust hugs his mom after defeating Holdingford’s Drew Lange during the Class A 160-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Gavin Gust, far left, watches as teammate Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen wrestles BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the Class A 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kellen defeated Kiecker receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen reacts after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen reacts after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Dover-Eyota’s Brodie Kellen hugs head coach Brian Lehnertz after defeating BOLD’s Austin Kiecker during the 152-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther wrestles West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Chatfield’s Kail Schott runs into the crowd after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Caledonia-Houston’s Tucker Ginther reacts after defeating West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville’s Hunter Gruchow during the 145-pound Class A individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bullet
Chatfield’s Kail Schott talks with coaches during a timeout while wrestling West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott wrestles West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Schott defeated Sykora receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott hugs head coach Matt Mauseth after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott reacts after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Chatfield’s Kail Schott runs into the crowd after defeating West Central Area/Ashby/Brandon-Evansville’s Anthony Sykora during the Class A 182-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The colors are presented for the national anthem at the individual state championship matches on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith, right, wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ Diann Smith wrestles Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie’s Abby Ervasti during the 138-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Smith fell to Ervasti, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson prepares to wrestle Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson wrestles Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
GMLOS’ McKenna Hendrickson hugs her coach before wrestling Shakopee’s Joel Makem during the 132-pound girls individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Hendrickson fell to Makem, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy wrestles New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Kennedy fell to Buesgens, placing second in the state tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Joey Kennedy hugs assistant coach Jamie Heidt after being defeated by New Prague’s Koy Buesgens during the 145-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
The MSHSL individual state championship matches on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier high-fives his dad and coach Dan Glazier before wrestling Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier wrestles Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Glazier defeated Burkett receiving a state title.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier hugs his dad and coach Dan Glazier after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier reacts after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville’s Cole Glazier hugs his dad and coach Dan Glazier after defeating Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran’s Bryce Burkett during the Class AA 170-pound individual state championship match on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.