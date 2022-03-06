SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Individual State Wrestling Championships on March 5, 2022

Area wrestlers competed in the Individual State Wrestling Championships Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 06, 2022 12:04 AM
Share
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5630A.jpg
The Individual Championship matches were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5274.jpg
Pine Island coaches talk with Lauren Elsmore before she wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5286.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5316.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5344.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5401.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore wrestles Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5459.jpg
Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore shakes hands with Simley coaches after being defeated by Simley's Charli Raymond in a 100-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5547.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5604.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5644.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz wrestles Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5503.jpg
Goodhue's Ryan Bortz is introduced before wrestling Jackson County Central's Nolan Ambrose in a 113-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Nolan Ambrose defeated Ryan Bortz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5735.jpg
Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith wrestles Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5685.jpg
Grand Meadow/ LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith prepares to wrestle Eastview's Riley Myers in a 138-pound Girls Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Riley Myers defeated Diann Smith.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6110.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6063.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6149.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust wrestles Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Gust defeated Leibold.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6201.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6211.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6248.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust reacts after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5743A.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5765A.jpg
Dover-Eyota's Gavin Gust hugs his coaches after defeating Royalton/Upsala's Jacob Leibold in a 152-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5670A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5842.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen talks to his coaches as he wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5867.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5874.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5678A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5903.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5928.jpg
Byron wrestling coach Ryan Radke cheers from the stands as Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt 3-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5797.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen wrestles New Prague Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Petersen defeated Bornholdt.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5958.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen does a flip after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5974.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5978_1.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5686A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen reacts after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt in a 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5704A.jpg
Byron's Maxwell Petersen shakes hands with his coach after after defeating New Prague's Colton Bornholdt 145-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6280.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier prepares to wrestle Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6269.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier talks with his coaches before wrestling Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6298.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6333.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6394.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Connor Tulenchik defeated Cole Glazier.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6402.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier reacts after being defeated by Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus' Connor Tulenchik in a 170-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6414.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6438.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6498.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott, bottom, wrestles Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Grady Schott defeated Carter Holtz.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6531.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6553.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5789A.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott reacts after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6571.jpg
Chatfield's Grady Schott hugs his coaches after defeating Kimball Area's Carter Holtz in a 182-pound Class A Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6005.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Doucette defeated Vaughan.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-8936.JPG
Kasson-Mantorville's Logan Vaughan wrestles Becker's Mason Doucette in a 152-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6593.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge prepares to wrestle Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5804A.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6815.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6770.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6842.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6824.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeats Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6831.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville fans cheer after Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge defeated Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6870.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge hugs head coach Jamie Heidt after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6855.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6919.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6916.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge acknowledges the fans after defeating Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge is now a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6889_1.jpg
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge wrestles Simley's Soren Herzog in a 195-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Berge defeated Herzog, becoming a five-time State Champion.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6985.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-5819A.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7019.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-7044.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6974.jpg
Lake City's Max Balow wrestles Foley's Elijah Novak in a 285-pound Class AA Individual Championship match Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Novak defeated Balow.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

