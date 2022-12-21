SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Photos: John Marshall, Century boys hockey on Dec. 20, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 20, 2022 09:21 PM
John Marshall hosted Century for a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall’s Cody Vlasaty (30) makes a save during a boys hockey game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
The 1977 state hockey trophy is seen before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
The 1977 JM state championship team is honored before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
The 1977 JM state championship team is honored by revealing the retired jersey before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
The 1977 JM state championship team is honored by revealing the retired jersey before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
The 1977 JM state championship team is honored before the John Marshall vs. Century boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall’s Mason Decker and Century’s Aiden Emerich face off during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall’s Jayden Veney (2) controls the puck defended by Century’s Johnathan Burmester during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall’s Adam Hegrenes faces off against Century’s Jack Ottman during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Century’s Johnathan Burmester (4) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall’s Cody Ahlstrom controls the puck during a boys hockey game against Century on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Century’s Andrew Hedin (17) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Century celebrates a goal during a boys hockey game against John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
Century’s Brody Josselyn (2) controls the puck during a boys hockey game against John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall goalie Cody Vlasaty (30) makes a save as Century’s Aiden Emerich looks to tap the puck in during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Century boys hockey
John Marshall faces off against Century during a boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
