SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: John Marshall, Fairbault wrestling on Dec. 15, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 15, 2022 07:27 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

John Marshall hosted Fairbault for a wrestling match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.

John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Chai Yang wrestles Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer in a 138-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Evangelene Chittanavong prepares to wrestle Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman in a 106-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Evangelene Chittanavong wrestles Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman in a 106-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Evangelene Chittanavong wrestles Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman in a 106-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Jaxon Sebring wrestles Faribault’s Ricky Cordova in a 126-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Jaxon Sebring, bottom, wrestles Faribault’s Ricky Cordova in a 126-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Zion Sheard wrestles Faribault’s JT Hausen in a 132-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Zion Sheard wrestles Faribault’s JT Hausen in a 132-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Chai Yang wrestles Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer in a 138-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Chai Yang wrestles Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer in a 138-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Darius Jordan wrestles Faribault’s Hunter Conrad in a 145-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Darius Jordan wrestles Faribault’s Hunter Conrad in a 145-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger wrestles Faribault’s Elliot Viland in a 152-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger wrestles Faribault’s Elliot Viland in a 152-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger wrestles Faribault’s Elliot Viland in a 152-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Brody Robinson wrestles Faribault’s Jayden Hart in a 160-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Brody Robinson wrestles Faribault’s Jayden Hart in a 160-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Lama Kamara wrestles Faribault’s Cooper Leichtnam in a 170-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Lama Kamara wrestles Faribault’s Cooper Leichtnam in a 170-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Wyatt Stanton wrestles Faribault’s Marcos Ramirez in a 195-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Zach Hindt, right, wrestles Faribault’s Giovanni Pino in a heavyweight match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez wrestles Faribault’s Gabe Shatshikh in a 220-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Faribault wrestling
John Marshall’s Zach Hindt, right, wrestles Faribault’s Giovanni Pino in a heavyweight match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGWRESTLINGROCHESTERJOHN MARSHALL HIGH SCHOOL
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
030522-INDIVIDUAL-STATE-WRESTLING-6248.jpg
Prep
Dover-Eyota's Gust, Kellen ready to make good on vision they've had for years
Two Dover-Eyota senior wrestlers have always envisioned they would be the best by the time they were seniors. They're both now ranked No. 1 in the state in their respective weight classes.
December 15, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Christmas Classic Wrestling Tournament
Prep
5 things to watch for at this year's Minnesota Christmas Tournament
Once again, many of the best prep wrestlers the Midwest has to offer will square off in the highly-anticipated annual event. The Minnesota Christmas Tournament will be held in a new location and with a new format this year.
December 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Basketball results graphic
Prep
Girls basketball results for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of girls basketball games.
December 14, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
December 14, 2022 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports