Photos: John Marshall, Fairbault wrestling on Dec. 15, 2022

John Marshall hosted Fairbault for a wrestling match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
John Marshall’s Chai Yang wrestles Faribault’s Isaac Yetzer in a 138-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Evangelene Chittanavong prepares to wrestle Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman in a 106-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Evangelene Chittanavong wrestles Faribault’s Lane Kuhlman in a 106-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Jaxon Sebring wrestles Faribault’s Ricky Cordova in a 126-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Jaxon Sebring, bottom, wrestles Faribault’s Ricky Cordova in a 126-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Zion Sheard wrestles Faribault’s JT Hausen in a 132-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Darius Jordan wrestles Faribault’s Hunter Conrad in a 145-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Ethan Bertschinger wrestles Faribault’s Elliot Viland in a 152-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Brody Robinson wrestles Faribault’s Jayden Hart in a 160-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Lama Kamara wrestles Faribault’s Cooper Leichtnam in a 170-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Wyatt Stanton wrestles Faribault’s Marcos Ramirez in a 195-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Zach Hindt, right, wrestles Faribault’s Giovanni Pino in a heavyweight match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Evan Hernandez wrestles Faribault’s Gabe Shatshikh in a 220-pound match on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin