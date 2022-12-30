99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
|
Photos: John Marshall, Fargo South/Shanley boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival on Dec. 30, 2022

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 30, 2022 03:26 PM
John Marshall took on Fargo South/Shanley in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.

John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall takes on Fargo South/Shanley in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Adam Hegrenes (21) struggles for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Jayden Veney (2) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Aiden Kang (18) reaches for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra (27) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
The puck bounces off John Marshall goalie Thor Shelley's pads during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall players take the ice before a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Cam Neurer (8) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
John Marshall vs. Fargo South/Shanley
John Marshall's Adrian Thomas (25) skates with the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against Fargo South/Shanley on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
