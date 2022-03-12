SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship on March 11, 2022

John Marshall played Lakeville North in a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lakeville North defeated John Marshall 54-39.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 11, 2022 07:32 PM
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Lilly Meister goes up for a shot defended by Lakeville North's Trinity Wilson during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall assistant coach Brooke Kosok talks to Lilly Meister before being introduced during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Ava Haglund (4) is introduced during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) is introduced during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) controls the ball during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Ava Haglund battles for a ball during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Ava Haglund (4) looks to pass during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) looks for a shot during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Laynie Meister (24) looks for a pass defended by Lakeville North's Abby Ruhland (13) during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Lilly Meister (52) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Lilly Meister receives her second place medal after a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
John Marshall's Katie Hurt receives her second place medal after a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game against Lakeville North on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Lakeville North ends JM's quest for state
Lakeville North used its strength inside and outside, and depth, to beat John Marshall in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship.
March 11, 2022 07:45 PM
By  Pat Ruff
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball on March 10, 2022
Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57 in a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 10, 2022 10:35 PM
By  Traci Westcott
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Prep
Adamson pushes Lourdes to dramatic Section 1AA championship win
CJ Adamson had 22 points — 18 of them in the second half — as Lourdes bounced back from a large deficit to beat Lake City in the Section 1AA championship game.
March 10, 2022 09:52 PM
By  Pat Ruff
Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball
Prep
Photos: Hayfield, Grand Meadow Section 1A Championship girls basketball on March 10, 2022
Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41in a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
March 10, 2022 07:56 PM
By  Traci Westcott