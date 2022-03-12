Photos: John Marshall, Lakeville North Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship on March 11, 2022
John Marshall played Lakeville North in a Section 1AAAA Championship girls basketball game on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lakeville North defeated John Marshall 54-39.
Lakeville North used its strength inside and outside, and depth, to beat John Marshall in the Section 1AAAA girls basketball championship.
Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57 in a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
CJ Adamson had 22 points — 18 of them in the second half — as Lourdes bounced back from a large deficit to beat Lake City in the Section 1AA championship game.
Hayfield defeated Grand Meadow 65-41in a Section 1A Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.