Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming and diving on Feb. 2, 2023

February 02, 2023 09:08 PM
John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys swimming and diving meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall huddles before a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Alex Younk competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Schaefer Cheney dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Alex Younk competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Kayvon Kalantari dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Logan Atkinson competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Mason Nguyen competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's John Njeru competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Schaefer Cheney dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Eli Norris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Ivan Mamaril competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Andrew Sonnabend cheers during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Alonso Montori competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Alonso Montori competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
