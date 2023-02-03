Photos: John Marshall, Mayo boys swimming and diving on Feb. 2, 2023

John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys swimming and diving meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
John Marshall huddles before a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Alex Younk competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Schaefer Cheney dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Alex Younk competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 100 yard fly during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Kayvon Kalantari dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Logan Atkinson competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Mason Nguyen competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's John Njeru competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard medley relay during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Schaefer Cheney dives during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Eli Norris competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Ivan Mamaril competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Eoin Porrata competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Payton Mitchell competes in the 200 yard freestyle during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Andrew Sonnabend cheers during a boys swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Alonso Montori competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Alonso Montori competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall's Andrew Ogren competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against Mayo on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo's Ben Weingarten competes in the 200 yard individual medley during a boys swim meet against John Marshall on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin