Sports Prep

Photos: John Marshall, Stewartville boys tennis on April 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 8:11 PM

John Marshall hosted Stewartville for a boys tennis match on Monday, April 10, 2023.

John Marshall senior Nathan Moos leads the team huddle before a boys tennis match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Arjun Khurana serves the ball during a No. 1 singles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Nolan Huggenvik serves the ball during a No. 1 singles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Arjun Khurana returns the ball during a No. 1 singles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Elias Yahn returns the ball during a No. 2 singles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Nathan Moos serves during a No. 2 singles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Teammates watch as John Marshall takes on Stewartville in a boys tennis match on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Leland Jeardeau serves during a No. 1 doubles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Zach Moos returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Sam McCluskey serves during a No. 1 doubles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Milan Lecie returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Zach Moos shakes his partner, Milan Lecie’s hand, during a No. 1 doubles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville coach Kelly Manley fist bumps Sam McCluskey during a boys tennis match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Alex Younk returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Atlai Bueno returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall’s Alex Shabestari returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Stewartville’s Cooper Martin returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles match against John Marshall on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
John Marshall coach Josh Heiden talks to the team before a match against Stewartville on Monday, April 10, 2023, at John Marshall High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
