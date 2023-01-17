Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Goodhue boys basketball on Jan 16, 2023

Kasson-Mantorville hosted Goodhue for a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan 16, 2023.
Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet (23) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) is introduced during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Easton Suess is introduced during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) goes up for a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Easton Suess (32) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet (23) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Grady Babcock (2) pulls down a rebound during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) passes during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer (25) defends Kasson-Mantorville’s Caisen Thome (10) as he brings down a rebound during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville head coach Nick Pocius watches during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) takes a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville Easton Suess (32) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Grady Babcock (2) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Justin Buck (3) takes a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville Easton Suess (32) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Gavin Schafer drives down the court during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville fans cheer during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) takes a shot defended by Kasson-Mantorville Grady Babacock (2) during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Ethan Lee (30) collides with Goodhue’s Adam Poncelet during a boys basketball game on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Jake Hallstrom (25) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue head coach Matt Halverson watches during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Kasson-Mantorville on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Caisen Thome (10) calls out a play during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Jake Hallstrom (25) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Easton Suess (32) comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Kasson-Mantorville’s Aidan Smith (5) passes the ball during a boys basketball game against Goodhue on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
