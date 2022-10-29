Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football on Oct. 29, 2022
Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give P-E-M a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Top performances for area high school players.