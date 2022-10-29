SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, October 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football on Oct. 29, 2022

Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 29, 2022 04:03 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville huddles before a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona observes the national anthem during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville is introduced during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona is introduced during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Aiden Kronebusch gets a fist bump before a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona takes down Kasson-Mantorville’s Kyle Nelson (1) during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) carries the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Kasson-Mantorville’s Broc Barwald (3) and Aidan Smith (15) celebrate a touchdown during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Winona on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Deion Prolo (12) throws the ball during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Aiden Kronebusch (2) makes a catch during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Dominic Davis carries the ball defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Emmett Ricke (22) during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Aiden Kronebusch (2) makes a catch during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Aiden Kronebusch (2) reacts after a catch during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game against Kasson-Mantorville on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Winona’s Dominic Davis carries the ball defended by Kasson-Mantorville’s Emmett Ricke (22) during a Section 1AAAA semifinal football game on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kasson-Mantorville High School in Kasson.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGKASSON-MANTORVILLEWINONA AREAFOOTBALL2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Kasson-Mantorville, Winona Section 1AAAA semifinal football
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville runs past Winona to reach Section 1AAAA football title game
Broc Barwald rushed for 176 yards as Kasson-Mantorville defeated Winona 29-5 in the Section 1AAAA semifinals. K-M will face Stewartville in the section title game.
October 29, 2022 04:47 PM
 · 
By  Joe Mellenbruch
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
Peters powers P-E-M to dramatic section semifinal win against Lourdes
Kaiden Peters caught a 7-yard TD pass from Alex Hinrichs with 21 seconds left to give P-E-M a come-from-behind win against Lourdes in a Section 1AAA semifinal game.
October 29, 2022 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AAA semifinal football
Prep
High school football Section 1 playoff schedules
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.
October 29, 2022 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 29, 2022 04:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports