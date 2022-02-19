SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Kasson-Mantorville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa wrestling Section 1AA championship on Feb. 19, 2022

View photos of Kasson-Mantorville's 51-16 win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the Section 1AA wrestling team championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 19, 2022 05:55 PM
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville wrestlers cheer during the Section 1AA championship dual meet against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Kail Wynia wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Gabe Tupper in the 182-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge, top, wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Cody Anderson in the 195-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville recieves the Section 1AA championshup trophy after beating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 51-16 Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Dominic Mann, left, wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Mason Goodman in the 152-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Joseph Kennedy, top, wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Lucas Schiell in the 132-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaleb Lochner, top, wrestles Kasson-Mantorville's Keyan Laganiere in the 145-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Noah Schaefer, top, wrestles Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan in the 106-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin
K-M vs Z-M Wrestling
Kasson-Mantorville's Owen Friedrich, right, wrestles Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ryan Stimets in the 126-pound match of the Section 1AA championship dual meet Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.
Andrew Link / Post Bulletin

Basketball results graphic
Prep
Area boys basketball results for Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022
A scoreboard of area boys basketball games.
February 19, 2022 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
D-E vs Chatfield Wrestling
Prep
Photos: Dover-Eyota, Chatfield wrestling Section 1A championship on Feb. 19, 2022
View photos of Dover-Eyota's 33-30 win over Chatfield in the Section 1A wrestling team championship match Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
February 19, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Century coach Jacob Vetter talks.jpg
Prep
Century finds consistency and balance to complete sweep of Mayo
Ryan Ohm scored 14 points and Jub Ogak added 12 as Century topped Mayo 58-49 in boys basketball on Friday
February 18, 2022 11:56 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
byon bears logo.jpg
Prep
State gymnastics: Byron finishes eighth in first state meet appearance since 1991
The Bears finished with their second highest score of the season (137.725). Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka defended their Class A title by just edging Mankato West.
February 18, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin Staff Reports