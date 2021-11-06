Photos: Kenyon-Wanamingo, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship
View photos of the Section 1A championship match between Kenyon-Wanamingo and Bethlehem Academy. The Cardinals beat the Knights 3-0.
Bethlehem Academy is the Section 1A champion! BA won 3-0. pic.twitter.com/BmDEKCnIvg— Andrew Link (@alinkphoto) November 6, 2021
