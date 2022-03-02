SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Kingsland, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2022

Kingsland played Fillmore Central in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Kingsland defeated Fillmore Central 66-54.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 01, 2022 08:33 PM
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Chantle Reiland (22) and Fillmore Central’s Lauren Mensink (12) battle for a rebound during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Chantle Reiland (22) and Fillmore Central’s Regan Hanson battle for a ball during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Shelby Beck (15) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Shelby Beck (15) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Chantle Reiland (22) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Fillmore Central’s Regan Hanson (40) and Kingsland’s Shelby Beck (15) battle for a rebound during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Fillmore Central’s Regan Hanson (40) looks for a pass while defended by Kingsland’s Shelby Beck (15) during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Chantle Reiland (22) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game against Fillmore Central on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Fillmore Central’s Madison Simon (2) and Kingsland’s Cassidy Redman (23) battle for a rebound during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Fillmore Central, Kingsland Section 1A quarterfinal girls basketball
Kingsland’s Alexys Harwood (10) goes up for a shot defended by Fillmore Central’s Lauren Mensink (12) during a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

