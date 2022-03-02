Photos: Kingsland, Fillmore Central Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal on March 1, 2022
Kingsland played Fillmore Central in a Section 1A girls basketball quarterfinal game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Kingsland defeated Fillmore Central 66-54.
Lourdes played Caledonia for Section 1AA girls basketball quarterfinal game on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at The Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Caledonia 52-35.
