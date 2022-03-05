Photos: Lake City, Goodhue girls basketball Section 1AA semifinal on March 5, 2022
Lake City took on Goodhue in a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
The Section 1 boys basketball pairings for the 2022 tournaments
State wrestling: Kasson-Mantorville sends three into finals; Rochester-area sees eight reach title matches
The Rochester-area saw a solid start to championship Saturday.
Lake City is headed to the Section 1AA girls basketball championship after holding off No. 1 seed Goodhue.
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.