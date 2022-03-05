SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Lake City, Goodhue girls basketball Section 1AA semifinal on March 5, 2022

Lake City took on Goodhue in a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.

Lake City vs. Goodhue Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Basketball
Lake City players cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 05, 2022 01:07 PM
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) dribbles past Goodhue's Melanie Beck (15) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City fans cheer on their team during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) tries to get past Goodhue's Kendyl Lodermeier (21) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot over Goodhue's Kendyl Lodermeier (21) and Joslyn Carlson (45) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue's Elisabeth Gadient (25) dribbles past Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue players cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Lake City Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue's Elisabeth Gadient (25) dribbles past Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (45) dribbles past Lake City's Brooke Buck (23) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue fans cheer on their team during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Lake City Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Paige West (2) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Goodhue Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Goodhue's Joslyn Carlson (45) is fouled by Lake City's Brooke Buck (23) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lake City beat Goodhue 46-43 to advance to the championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

