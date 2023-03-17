Photos: Lake City, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA boys basketball championship on March 16, 2023

Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55 in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) celebrates after winning during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lake City’s Keegan Ryan (11) is introduced during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nicholas Wozney (15) is introduced during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) is introduced during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) is introduced during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) drives towards the basket defended by Lake City’s Ryan Heise during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Chase Fogelson (25) comes down with a rebound during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Jack Meincke (15) takes a shot during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) brings the ball down during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Chase Fogelson (25) during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Ryan Heise (22) grabs a rebound during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson (1) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) takes a shot during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake CIty’s Keegan Ryan (11) goes up for a shot defended by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Chase Fogelson (25) during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) takes a shot during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville reacts after a 3-pointer is scored during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Nicholas Wozney (15) and Jack Meincke sprint towards a loose ball during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens (12) drives towards the basket defended by Lake City’s Ryan Heise (22) during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Keegan Ryan (11) gets a hand on a shot from Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters reacts as Lake City’s Hunter Lorenson puts a shoulder on him during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Keegan Ryan (11) goes up for a shot during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City’s Ryan Heise (22) reacts after a traveling foul is called against them during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Fans in the Lake City student section say a prayer as the score is tied in the last 10 seconds of the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville head coach Jason Herber calls out a play during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lake City head coach Greg Berge talks to the team during a timeout in the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) and Lake City’s Jaden Shones (20) battle for a long pass in the last 2 seconds of the game during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Kaiden Peters (23) reacts after making the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer during the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens reacts after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville reacts after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens hugs teammate Brady Herber after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens reacts with teammate Brady Herber after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Aeron Stevens hugs teammate Kaiden Peters after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville celebrates after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville celebrates with the student section after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville celebrates with the student section after winning the Section 1AA boys basketball championship game against Lake City on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Plainview-Elgin-Millville defeated Lake City 58-55.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.