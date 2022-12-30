99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Lake City, St. Croix Central boys basketball on Dec. 30, 2022

December 30, 2022 01:16 PM
Lake City took on St. Croix Central in a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Lake City's Jaden Shones (20) dribbles the ball during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Hunter Lorenson (1) looks to pass during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Keegan Ryan (11) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Hunter Lorenson (1) passes the ball during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Hunter Lorenson (1) is fouled during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Jaden Shones (20) is introduced before a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Ryan Heise (22) is introduced before a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Rylee Fick (21) passes the ball from the floor during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lake City's Ryan Heise (22) goes up for a shot during a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game against St. Croix Central on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
