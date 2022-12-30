Photos: Lake City, St. Croix Central boys basketball on Dec. 30, 2022
Lake City took on St. Croix Central in a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Lourdes held Farmington below 16 points in the first and second halves and walked away with an easy girls basketball win on Friday in the Rotary Holiday Classic.
Lourdes took on Farmington in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Kiwanis Festival Gold Division: Century's Ottman brothers are two of a kind; Mayo tops South in OT thriller
Rochester Century seniors Jack Ottman and Jonah Ottman are nearly identical in the way they look, talk and play hockey. They're identical twins, with Jack being the older brother by 15 minutes.
Kiwanis Festival Blue Division: Freiderich, Dodge County stay hot, win second straight Festival game
Riley Freiderich scored two goals Thursday, one day after recording four points in a win, to lift Dodge County past Luverne and help it improve to 2-0 in Festival play.