Sports | Prep

Photos: Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal on March, 16, 2022

Lourdes played a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 17, 2022 12:02 AM
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes lines up for introductions during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes warms up before a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) passes the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Allison Restovich (14) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during the state Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins gets fouled by Albany's Madelyn Herkenhoff (55) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (2) drives towards the basket during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) takes a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) reacts as the ball goes out of bounds during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' Grace Skinner (10) controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) controls the ball during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) goes up for a shot during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' head coach Aaron Berg yells during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes cheers during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal game
Lourdes' head coach Aaron Berg yells during a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

