Photos: Lourdes, Albany girls basketball State Class AA quarterfinal on March, 16, 2022
Lourdes played a State Class AA girls basketball quarterfinal game against Albany Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Albany defeated Lourdes 57-41.
No. 4 seed Albany -- the state's defending champion -- used tough defense to frustrate and beat Lourdes in the Class AA girls basketball state quarterfinals.
Hayfield is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A in boys basketball and Caledonia is No. 1 in AA, but they could face stiff competition in the Section 1 title games on Thursday.
The Austin girls basketball team had a seven-point lead with just over 2 minutes left in regulation against No. 1 ranked Becker in the state quarterfinals. But it couldn't hold it.
Byron's Ayoka Lee and Rochester's Alyssa Ustby and Olivia Korngable are all on teams that have reached the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.