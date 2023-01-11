99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Lourdes, Byron boys basketball on Jan. 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
January 10, 2023 10:15 PM
Lourdes hosted Byron for a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) and Byron’s Zachary Vanderpool battle for a rebound during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Will Brian (4) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Tyler Connelly goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Isaac Dearborn looks for a pass defended by Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Dilung Kullang (4) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Zachary Vanderpool (12) comes down with a rebound during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Aidan Jahns (3) gets a hand on Byron’s Colin Hansen as he tries for a shot during a boys basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Isaac Dearborn (11) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Byron’s Dominic Cartney (5) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Lourdes on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Byron on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
