Photos: Lourdes, Byron boys basketball on Jan. 10, 2023

Century overcame a 55-49 deficit to defeat Mayo 60-57 in boys basketball on Tuesday and it was the fifth straight time that the Panthers had defeated the Spartans.

Ava Miler dominated the interior and Izabel Ruskell was hot from deep as Mayo pushed past Century 63-49 in girls basketball.

