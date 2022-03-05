SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Lourdes, Cotter/Hope Lutheran girls basketball Section 1AA semifinal

Lourdes took on Cotter/Hope Lutheran in a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.

Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton (22) goes up for a shot over Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Megan Morgan (11) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
March 05, 2022 03:01 PM
Share
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Caroline Adamson is introduced before a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Cotter/Hope Lutheran Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Allison Restovich (14) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Cotter/Hope Lutheran Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes players cheer on their teammates from the sidelines during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Cotter/Hope Lutheran Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Megan Morgan (11) dribbles past Lourdes' Emily Bowron (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Caroline Adamson (24) loses the ball to Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Megan Morgan (11) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Sofia Sandcork (35) pulls up for a shot over Lourdes' Emily Bowron (5) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Caroline Adamson (24) looks to pass over Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Sera Speltz (3) and Allyssa Williams (15) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Lourdes' Caroline Adamson (24) goes up for a shot as Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Sofia Sandcork (35) defends during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Olivia Gardner (21) dribbles past Lourdes' Allison Restovich (14) during a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Cotter/Hope Lutheran Section 1AA Semifinal Girls Bas
Cotter/Hope Lutheran's Megan Morgan (11) is introduced before a Section 1AA girls basketball semifinal against Lourdes Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. Lourdes beat Cotter/Hope Lutheran 62-35 to advance to the Section 1AA championship.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

