Sports | Prep

Photos: Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball on March 10, 2022

Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57 in a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.

Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' CJ Adamson and Kiara Haugen carry the trophy after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
March 10, 2022 10:35 PM
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) drives towards the basket during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Kiara Haugen tries for a 3-pointer during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) drives towards the basket defended by Lourdes' CJ Adamson during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' CJ Adamson (24) calls out a play during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Mya Shones (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Allison Restovich (14) goes up for a shot defended by Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton looks for a shot defended by Lake City's Mya Shones (23) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Mya Shones (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) goes up for a shot defended by Lake City's Hailey Reckmann (15) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes fans watch in anticipation during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Natalie Bremer (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' Vivica Bretton steals a ball from Lake City's Natalie Bremer during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lake City's Mya Shones (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes' Ella Hopkins (31) during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes cheers as they pull ahead during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes cheers as they pull ahead during a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes celebrate after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game against Lake City on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' CJ Adamson reacts after a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes head coach Aaron Berg reacts after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes' CJ Adamson and Kiara Haugen carry the trophy after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes head coach Aaron Berg is showered as he enters the lockeroom after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Lake City Section 1AA Championship girls basketball
Lourdes head coach Aaron Berg is showered as he enters the lockeroom after winning a Section 1AA Championship girls basketball game on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. Lourdes defeated Lake City 62-57, advancing to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

