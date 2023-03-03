Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island Section 1AA first-round boys basketball on March 2, 2023

Lourdes hosted Pine Island for a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Pine Island’s Andrew Taggart (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes’ Parker Dunham during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Lucas Sems (25) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Adam Sellner (10) takes a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Lucas Sems (25) goes up for a shot fouled by Lourdes’ David Scully during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) controls the ball during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Drew Sailer tries to save a loose ball from out-of-bounds during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) takes a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes bench cheers during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Drew Sailer (14) controls the ball during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) takes a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Parker Dunham (33) looks for a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island cheers during a timeout at a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) controls the ball during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island fans cheer during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Andrew Taggart (23) goes up for a shot defended by Lourdes’ David Scully (15) during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Nicholas Bauer (10) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Kevin Adeng-Kur (5) gets a hand on a shot from Pine Island’s Sven Oberg (20) during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Pine Island’s Brandt Konik (5) controls the ball during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Lourdes on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Dillung Kullang (4) defends Pine Island’s Drew Sailer (14) during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) yells out a play during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) goes up for a shot during a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Lourdes’ Sam Theobald (11) reacts after sinking a 3-pointer with seconds left in the first half of a Section 1AA first-round boys basketball game against Pine Island on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Lourdes High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or
twestcott@postbulletin.com
.