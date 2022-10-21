SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Photos: Lourdes, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa Section 2A Championship girls soccer on Oct. 20, 2022

Lourdes defeated Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1-0 in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 20, 2022 07:40 PM
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) reacts after scoring the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes huddles before a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa is introduced before a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Lourdes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Becca Cook (13) dribbles the ball defended by Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Olivia Cordes during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ava Pokrandt dribbles the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Lourdes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ava Pokrandt kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Lourdes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Grace Buntrock (10) controls the ball defended by Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ellen Stapleton (4) during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier chases down the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier chases dribbles the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ava Pokrandt (12) controls the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Lourdes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ava Pokrandt (12) controls the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Lourdes on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ellen Stapleton (4) tries to block a shot from Lourdes’ Becca Cook (13) during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Grace Buntrock (10) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Alaina Wollbrink (15) controls the ball defended by Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ellie Baudhuin during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Amelia Gossman (2) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Michaela Schommer (7) kicks the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Nikki Lindeen (4) controls the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lourdes’ during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lourdes’ during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Addison Lange is introduced before a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Anna Shedivy (11) dribbles the ball during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Rose Otto (6) takes a shot during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) takes the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes storm the field after scoring the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier, left, hugs teammate Nadia Bretton (18) after Billmeier scored the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Bryn Billmeier (21) hugs teammate Allison Restovich after Billmeier scored the game winning shot in overtime during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Ellie Baudhuin and Grace Buntrock receive the Section 2A Championship plaque after a girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Lourdes’ Ellie Baudhuin and Grace Buntrock run towards their teammates with the Section 2A Championship plaque after a girls soccer game against Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Lourdes Section 2A Championship girls soccer
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lourdes’ during a Section 2A Championship girls soccer game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Austin.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

