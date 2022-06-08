Photos: Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championship game on June 7, 2022,
Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings in a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
In a rematch of last year's Section 1AA title game, Lourdes rallied past P-E-M 3-2 in nine innings to earn its first state berth since 2017.
Klocke allowed just one hit and recorded 12 of the 21 outs via strikeout for the defending Class A champions.
