Photos: Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championship game on June 7, 2022,

Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings in a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester.

Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Isaac Wenszell (22) reacts after hitting a triple during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
June 07, 2022 09:31 PM
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Joe Krause talks to the team in a huddle before a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller is introduced during the Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Carson Reeve (4) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Samuel Stanley bats during the Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s John Evers (9) makes a catch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Samuel Stanley slides into home as Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller tries for an out during the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller (1) reacts after bringing in the second run to tie the game in the second inning during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Brandan Davick beats Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Johnny Evers to the bag for an out during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (6) slides back to first base during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Cameron Powell (2) gets an out as Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Connor McGuire (6) slides into second base during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Carter Wenszell (3) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Jason Feils (0) makes a catch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Gannon Fix makes a play during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Braxton Tlougan (8) leads off as a pitch is thrown by Lourdes’ Joe Sperry during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Seth Haight (16) makes a catch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Seth Haight (16) makes a catch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Jameson Brinkman snags an out as Lourdes’ Samuel Stanley slides back to first base during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Cameron Powell (2) rounds second base during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Gannon Fix gets tagged out by Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller during a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller prepares to bat during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Joe Sperry throws a pitch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Matt Keller (1) throws a pitch during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Nicholas Bowron (12) talks to Sam Schneider (5) during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Nicholas Bowron (12) reacts after gettting to second base during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s Jason Feils (0) makes a play during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Lourdes on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Isaac Wenszell (22) reacts after hitting a triple during a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ piles on the field after winning a Section 1AA baseball championship game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Isaac Wenszell hugs teammate Griffin Thompson after winning a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Joe Sperry (14) says a quick prayer after winning a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes assistant coach Matteo Finocchi hugs Joe Sperry after the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Joe Sperry (14) and Sam Schneider (5) collect their teams’ trophy after the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes’ Joe Sperry (14) holds up the trophy after the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes head coach Dave Jenson, center, kisses the trophy after winning the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes head coach Dave Jenson talks with the team after a Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Plainview-Elgin-Millville Section 1AA baseball championships
Lourdes poses for a photo after the Section 1AA baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Plainview-Elgin-Millville 3-2 in 9 innings to advance to the State tournament.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

