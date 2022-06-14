Photos: Lourdes, Wadena-Deer Creek baseball State Class AA quarterfinal on June 14, 2022
Lourdes took on Wadena-Deer Creek in a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Hayfield edged New Ulm Cathedral 5-4 to win the Class A state baseball quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Hayfield took on New Ulm Cathedral in a State Class A quarterfinal Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud. Hayfield beat New Ulm Cathedral 5-4 to advance to the semifinals.
Winona will face No. 2 seed Benilde-St. Margaret's in the Class AAA baseball state quarterfinals today in Chaska.
A back injury nearly derailed Calie Dockter's sophomore season, but the Byron High School sophomore has found relief from a therapy called dry needling. It helped her place sixth in the Section 1AA meet two weeks ago to qualify for this week's Class AA state meet.