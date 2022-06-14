SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Lourdes, Wadena-Deer Creek baseball State Class AA quarterfinal on June 14, 2022

Lourdes took on Wadena-Deer Creek in a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.

Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Luke Bigler (1) is greeted at the dugout after scoring during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
June 14, 2022 03:47 PM
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Samuel Stanley (6) slides safely into second base as Wadena-Deer Creek's Carson Kern (12) attempts a tag during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes head coach Dave Jenson talks with his team during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Joseph Sperry (14) throws a pitch during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes first baseman Brendan Davick (18) attempts to tag out Wadena-Deer Creek's Kobe Snyder (7) as he dives back to first during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Joseph Sperry (14) gets a hit during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Samuel Stanley (6) is greeted at the dugout by teammate Gannon Fix (13) after scoring during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes outfielder Samuel Stanley (6) makes a catch for an out during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Joseph Sperry (14) throws a pitch during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes players cheer after a teammate scored during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes third baseman Nicholas Bowron (12) tags out Wadena-Deer Creek's Isaac Hamann (3) at third base during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Lourdes vs. Wadena-Deer Creek State Class AA Baseball Qaurterfin
Lourdes' Isaac Wenszell (22) gets a hit during a State Class AA quarterfinal baseball game against Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Lourdes beat Wadena-Deer Creek 7-3.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
