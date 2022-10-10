We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Photos: Lourdes, Winona Cotter Section 1A Championship team match on Oct. 10, 2022

Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0 in a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 10, 2022 04:19 PM
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes cheers after winning a No. Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter huddles before a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Julia Staff and Kendra Fritts are introduced before a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Caroline Daly is introduced before a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Reese Mauermann serves during a No. 3 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ryann Witter returns a ball during a No. 1 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Katy Staff returns the ball during a No. 3 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Caroline Daly returns the ball during a No. 2 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Aaliyah Breza serves the ball during a No.2 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Katherine Sieve Grade returns the ball during a No. 1 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Katherine Sieve Grade serves the ball during a No. 1 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Caroline Daly receives a medal during a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ryann Witter returns a ball during a No. 1 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Kendra Fritts returns the ball during a No. 2 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Lourdes on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Taylor Seelhammer returns the ball during a No. 1 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott returns the ball during a No. 2 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Caroline Daly returns the ball during a No. 2 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Grace Renk returns the ball during a No. 2 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Grace Renk returns the ball during a No. 2 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Elanna Kohner serves the ball during a No. 1 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Caroline Daly returns the ball during a No. 2 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Elyse Palen returns a serve during a No. 3 Singles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Taylor Elliott returns the ball during a No. 2 Doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Reese Mauermann high-fives teammate Kaydra Quimby during a No. 3 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ellie Leise returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ellie Leise high-fives teammate Taylor Elliott during a No. 2 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes’ Ellie Leise serves the ball during a No. 2 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Winona Cotter’s Josselyn Rolfson returns a ball during a No. 3 doubles Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes celebrates with their trophy after winning a Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes huddles before a Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lourdes, Winona Cotter Secton 1A Championship tennis
Lourdes cheers after winning a No. Section 1A Championship team tennis match against Winona Cotter on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester. Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGROCHESTERLOURDES HIGH SCHOOLWINONA AREA
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
a6213e02ff58bec69c12b17533f7caa2.jpg
Prep
Whitney humbled to be inducted in Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Jeff Whitney has seen his career come "full circle" after being inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.
October 10, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Jahns.jpg.jpg
Prep
High School Football Focus: Lourdes proves it's the real deal
Rochester Lourdes has won five consecutive games since opening the season with a loss to Chatfield, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA. The Eagles' past two wins have come against top-10 opponents Cannon Falls and P-E-M.
October 10, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Lourdes, Cannon Falls girls tennis
Prep
Girls Section 1A, 1AA tennis pairings: Mayo seeded No. 1 in AA, Lourdes No. 1 in A
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
October 10, 2022 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
October 10, 2022 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff