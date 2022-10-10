Photos: Lourdes, Winona Cotter Section 1A Championship team match on Oct. 10, 2022
Lourdes defeated Winona Cotter 7-0 in a Section 1A Championship team tennis match on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Rochester.
Jeff Whitney has seen his career come "full circle" after being inducted into the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Rochester Lourdes has won five consecutive games since opening the season with a loss to Chatfield, the No. 1-ranked team in Class AA. The Eagles' past two wins have come against top-10 opponents Cannon Falls and P-E-M.
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.