Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on March 6, 2023

March 06, 2023

Lyle-Pacelli defeated Fillmore Central 72-52 in a Section 1A quarterfinal on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak (34) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson, center is defended by Lyle-Pacelli during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak (34) goes up for a shot blocked by Fillmore Central’s Lulke Hellickson during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller (2) takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne (11) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Lyle-Pacelli on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller (2) takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne (11) takes a shot defended by Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson, center is defended by Lyle-Pacelli during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne goes up for a shot defended by Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak (34) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Dylan Christianson (44) goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Buay Koak (34) goes up for a shot defended by Fillmore Central’s Lulke Hellickson during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Dillon O’Connor controls the ball defended by Lyle-Pacelli’s Mac Nelson (5) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Landon Meyer (14) controls the ball during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Mac Nelson (5) takes a shot defended by Fillmore Central’s Jayce Kiehne during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Trey Anderson (3) controls the ball defeneded by Fillmore Central’s Bryce Corson (12) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Dillon O’Connor takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball against Lyle-Pacelli on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller (2) takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball game against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Dillon O’Connor goes up for a shot defended by Lyle-Pacelli’s Hunter Bauer (1) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Lyle-Pacelli’s Mac Nelson (5) tries to save a ball from out-of-bounds during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball against Fillmore Central on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson controls the ball defended by Lyle-Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller (2) during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson fouls Lyle-Pacelli’s David Christianson (33) as he goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Matthew Marzolf takes a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball against Lyle-Pacelli on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli, Fillmore Central Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball
Fillmore Central’s Luke Hellickson goes up for a shot during a Section 1A quarterfinal boys basketball on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
