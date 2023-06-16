Photos: Lyle/Pacelli, Fosston baseball Class A championship on June 16, 2023

Lyle/Pacelli was defeated by Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Lyle/Pacelli coaches hug team members after losing to Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer walks back to the dugout as Fosston celebrates after the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s catcher Logyn Brooks looks up in the air for the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Trey Anderson hangs his head and holds his second-place medal after the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer celebrates on second base after hitting a double during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Trey Anderson (1) places his head on the back of a teammate after losing to Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As Fosston celebrates their 3-2 victory, Lyle/Pacelli’s Isaac Nelson squats down past first base after being the final out in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer hugs a member of the Lyle/Pacelli baseball team after losing to Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
As Fosston celebrates their 3-2 victory, Lyle/Pacelli’s Isaac Nelson squats down past first base after being the final out in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller yells in frustration after being struck out in the final inning of the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer swings at a pitch during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer watches the game as he coaches from third base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer brings the team to a huddle during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer runs toward third base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson pitches the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer watches Fosston celebrate their win after the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli baseball team comes together for a huddle before the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli baseball team watches as Fosston celebrates after defeating the Athletics 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer hugs Jake Truckenmiller after the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer hugs Jake Truckenmiller after the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer hugs a member of the Lyle/Pacelli baseball team after losing to Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli teammates console Trey Anderson, front, after losing to Fosston 3-2 in the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Class A baseball second-place trophy sits with a Lyle/Pacelli team photograph after the Athletics lost to Fosston 3-2 in the championship game on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer walks back to the dugout as Fosston celebrates after the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lyle/Pacelli lost 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Isaac Nelson hits the final pitch of the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. The ground ball would be thrown to first base, giving Fosston the state title, winning 3-2.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller hits a foul ball toward the dugout during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli fans nervously watch as the Athletics start to rally during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson, left, is fist bumped by teammate Hunter VaDeer (7), right, during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Dawson Jenkins (8), smiles as the Athletics start to rally late in the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Logyn Brooks watches his recently hit ball fly in the air during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer talks to his base runners as Fosston meats at the mound during the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer talks to his base runners as Fosston meats at the mound during the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Head Coach Brock Meyer walks toward the third base coaching box during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Logyn Brooks looks out toward his teammates as Fosston celebrates a recently scored run in their dugout during the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Fosston’s Aaron Norland yells in celebration after hitting a double during the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson looks to pitch the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Nemitz hangs his head in the dugout during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Logyn Brooks watches his recently hit ball fly in the air during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer (7), left, is greeted by teammate Case Koopal (22) after scoring a run during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer runs toward third base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer watches the ball fly in the air during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli team members watch their teammates bat during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli is brought to a huddle on the field during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s catcher Logyn Brooks hugs teammate Trey Anderson (1), left, during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller looks to throw the ball toward first base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Trey Anderson looks to hit the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson pitches the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli dugout watches a pop fly during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer watches his teammate bat from third base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Hunter VaDeer (7), and Isaac Nelson (5), meet with Head Coach Brock Meyer as the Fosston infield meets at the mound during the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Dane Schara looks to hit the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Isaac Nelson watches a foul ball go out of the stadium during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson looks to catch a pop fly during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson runs toward first base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Trey Anderson slowly gets up after being thrown out at first base during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Isaac Nelson catches a pop fly to right field during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli infield meets at the mound during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Jake Truckenmiller (16) looks to grab the ball after his teammate misses catching the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson pitches the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Mac Nelson looks to hit the ball during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle/Pacelli’s Landon Meyer celebrates on second base after hitting a double during the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli baseball team stands at attention for the National Anthem before the baseball Class A championship against Fosston on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli baseball team watches as the lineup for their opponent Fosston is announced before the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle/Pacelli baseball team watches as the lineup for their opponent Fosston is announced before the baseball Class A championship on Friday, June 16, 2023, at CHS Field in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at
djacobi@postbulletin.com
.