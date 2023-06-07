99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Southland baseball Section 1A championship on June 6, 2023

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Today at 10:22 PM

Lyle-Pacelli defeated Southland 11-1 in the section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin. Lyle-Pacelli will appear in the state tournament for the first time in school history.

Players from Lyle-Pacelli hoist the trophy after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jack Bruggeman (18) puts his hands above his head in disbelief after being called out after a close play at first base during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Logyn Brooks (6) takes his turn kissing the trophy after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
From left: Cole Miller (10), Noah Goergen (3), Gavin Nelsen (8), Isaac Felten (14), and Cale Wehrenberg (27), all of Southland, watch their teammates bat during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team is brought to a huddle in left field after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin. Jake Truckenmiller (16) holds the championship trophy.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) swings at a pitch during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team is brought to a huddle in left field after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin. Logyn Brooks (6) carries two handmade posters that say "champs" and "state-bound," Jake Truckenmiller (16) holds the championship trophy.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) watches Gavin Nelsen (8) catch the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team poses for a photograph with their first-place trophy after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Gavin Nelsen (8) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Mac Nelson (10) attempts to tag Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle-Pacelli baseball team comes to a huddle in left field after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Jake Truckenmiller (16) goes down the line giving hugs after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Southland baseball team watches one of their teammates run to first during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Isaac Nelsen (5) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Isaac Nelsen (5) is greeted by his teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) throws a wild pass, missing Travis Kirtz (40) at first base, during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Mac Nelson (10) is greeted by his teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Jake Truckenmiller (16) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Head Coach Brock Meyer gives a speech to the team after winning the Section 1A baseball championship game against Southland on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Tyson Stevens (12) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Gavin Nelsen (8) attempts to throw a runner out at first during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Hunter VaDeer (7) is greeted by his teammates after scoring a run during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Lyle-Pacelli dugout celebrates after a runner scores during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin. Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) starts to walk back toward the mound.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
The Southland infield huddles around the mound during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Gavin Nelsen (8) and Jonas Wiste (2) celebrate after Nelsen tagged a runner out at third place during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Riley Jax (6) looks at the ball he hit during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jack Bruggeman (18) gives the "safe" arm movement after touching first base during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Mac Nelson (10) hits the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Landon Meyer (4) celebrates toward his dugout after a making it to second base during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Southland's Jonas Wiste (2) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Mac Nelson (10) begins to throw the ball to first base during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin
Lyle-Pacelli's Isaac Nelsen (5) pitches the ball during the Section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin.
Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Daniel Jacobi II
By Daniel Jacobi II
Daniel Jacobi II is a summer photojournalist intern for the Post Bulletin. Originally from Iowa, Daniel plans to graduate from Iowa State University in 2023. Readers can reach Daniel at djacobi@postbulletin.com.
Get Local




