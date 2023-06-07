Photos: Lyle-Pacelli, Southland baseball Section 1A championship on June 6, 2023

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lyle-Pacelli defeated Southland 11-1 in the section 1A baseball championship game on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Austin. Lyle-Pacelli will appear in the state tournament for the first time in school history.

