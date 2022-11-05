SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Photos: Mabel-Canton, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship

Mabel-Canton

Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton players celebrate their 3-1 win over Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 05, 2022 12:29 PM
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton head coach Lonnie Morken hugs his daughter Sahara Morken after their 3-1 win over Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) hits the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) is introduced before the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Hope Erickson (20) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Hope Erickson (20) and Kinley Soiney (23) defend during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Saijal Slafter (16) hits the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Saijal Slafter (16) tips the ball over the net during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Sophie Morken (14) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Sophie Morken (14) serves during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton fans cheer on their team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) celebrates a point with her teammates during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Sophie Morken (14) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton head coach Lonnie Morken shouts to his team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Makenzie Kelly (6) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton students, from left, Isaac Underbakke, 14, Colton Tollefsrud, 16, and Riley Snell, 17, cheer on their team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Hope Erickson (20) passes the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) celebrates a point with her teammates during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton head coach Lonnie Morken shouts to his team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton players celebrate during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton fans cheer on their team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton's Kinley Soiney (23) hits the ball during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton players celebrate their 3-1 win over Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A championship volleyball match Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mabel-Canton vs. Bethlehem Academy Volleyball Section 1A Champio
Mabel-Canton fans cheer on their team during the Section 1A championship volleyball match against Bethlehem Academy on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
