Photos: Mabel-Canton, Bethlehem Academy volleyball Section 1A championship
Mabel-Canton
We are part of The Trust Project.
Mabel-Canton notched an inspired 3-1 win over No. 1 seed Faribault Bethlehem Academy in the Section 1A volleyball championship on Saturday.
Chatfield, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, nipped No. 8 Caledonia 10-8 in the Section 1AA football championship game on Friday.
The quarterfinal matchups for the high school football state tournaments will be set this weekend. Play begins Thursday at dozens of neutral sites around the state.
Matchups and schedules for high school football section playoffs, which begin Tuesday, Oct. 25.