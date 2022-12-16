Photos: MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Dec. 16, 2022

Area wrestlers competed in the first day of the MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Mayo's Calder Sheehan wrestles Albert Lea's Mavrick Attig in a 145-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Byron's Garrett Nemechek wrestles Holmen's Eli Lachecki in a 160-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Byron's Garrett Nemechek wrestles Holmen's Eli Lachecki in a 160-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Kasson-Mantorville's Broc Vaughan wrestles St. Michael-Albertville's Lincoln Robideau in a 106-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Anoka's Gabrielle Bragg wrestles Albert Lea's Ryan Collins in a 106-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Byron's Jacob Von Arx wrestles Stillwater's Lindson Turner in a 138-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Byron's Ben Steele wrestles Homestead's Shemi Seigel in a 120-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Kasson-Mantorville's Aiden Friedrich wrestles Park's Kyler Jubinal in a 126-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Mayo's Juan Cobarruvais wrestles Simley's Jake Kos in a 113-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Mayo's Max Erickson wrestles Kasson-Mantorville's Parker Richards in a 132-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Kasson-Mantorville's Cole Glazier wrestles Park's Sam Lankow in a 170-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Mayo's Logan Burger wrestles Cambridge-Isanti Treytin Byers in a 170-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Mayo's Dylan Peper wrestles Hasting's Jericho Cooper in a 182-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
Mayo's Lucas Peterson wrestles Park's Alex Carr in a 195-pound match during the 2022 MatBoss Minnesota Christmas Tournament on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in Rochester.
