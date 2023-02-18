Photos: Mayo, Century boys basketball on Feb. 17, 2023

Mayo hosted Century for a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Century defeated Mayo 81-63.
Century's Shaun Wysocki (3) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm goes up for the shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Isaiah Hanson (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Shawn Jacobson (33) looks for a pass during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Rees Grimsrud (12) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
The Mayo student section watches during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Tait Deedrick (14) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Isaiah Hanson (3) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) passes the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Brig Poppe (21) gets blocked by Century's Tait Deedrick (14) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's James Prunty (30) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's James Prunty (30) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Alex Gyarmaty cheers during a timeout at a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Rees Grimsrud (12) jumps for a rebound as he's held by Century's Jacob Wills (4) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Jacob Wills (4) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Jack Eustice (5) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
