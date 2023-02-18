99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Photos: Mayo, Century boys basketball on Feb. 17, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 17, 2023 08:45 PM

Mayo hosted Century for a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Century defeated Mayo 81-63.

Century's Shaun Wysocki (3) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm goes up for the shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Isaiah Hanson (3) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Shawn Jacobson (33) looks for a pass during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Rees Grimsrud (12) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
The Mayo student section watches during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Tait Deedrick (14) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Isaiah Hanson (3) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) drives towards the basket during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Sawyer Markham (2) passes the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Brig Poppe (21) gets blocked by Century's Tait Deedrick (14) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's James Prunty (30) controls the ball during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's James Prunty (30) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Alex Gyarmaty cheers during a timeout at a boys basketball game against Century on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Rees Grimsrud (12) jumps for a rebound as he's held by Century's Jacob Wills (4) during a boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Jacob Wills (4) goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Ryan Ohm (32) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Century's Jack Eustice (5) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Mayo on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
