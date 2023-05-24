Photos: Mayo, Century boys lacrosse on May 23, 2023

Mayo defeated Century12-11 in a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss celebrates a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Jack Ottman gets called for slashing Mayo's Cade Snider (6) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Jace Stocks controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Jack Ottman controls the ball defended by Mayo's Cade Snider (6) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Jonah Ottman controls the ball defended by Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Liam Smith defends against Century's Aaron Dong during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Joseph Corrigan (5) looks for a pass during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Bennett Pronk and Deacon Langsdale celebrate a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Tore Papenfuss, right, controls the ball defended by Century's Deacon Langsdale (14) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Owen Hemmingson (16) controls the ball defended by Mayo's Cade Snider during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) and Tore Papenfuss (30) celebrate a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Tore Papenfuss controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss controls the ball defended by Century's Connor Olson (40) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss passes during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss controls the ball defended by Century's Zachary Jacobson (8) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) hugs teammate Tore Pappenfuss after Pappenfuss scored a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo heads to the sideline after a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Bennett Pronk (9) passes during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Nathan Kram (22) reaches for a ball during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo assistant coach Sebastian Baker talks to the team during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Nathan Kram (22) charges toward Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Nathan Kram (22) charges toward Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Rylan Hoy passes during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Century's Jonah Ottman (3) fist bumps Jonathan Burmester after a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Reese Ackerman passes during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Cade Snider controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) looks for a shot defended by Century's Cooper Sheeran (44) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) looks for a pass during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Mayo's Nolan Torgerson passes as Century snags the pass during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
