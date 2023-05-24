99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Mayo, Century boys lacrosse on May 23, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 11:14 PM

Mayo defeated Century12-11 in a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss celebrates a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Jack Ottman gets called for slashing Mayo's Cade Snider (6) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Jace Stocks controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Jack Ottman controls the ball defended by Mayo's Cade Snider (6) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Jonah Ottman controls the ball defended by Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Liam Smith defends against Century's Aaron Dong during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Joseph Corrigan (5) looks for a pass during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Bennett Pronk and Deacon Langsdale celebrate a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Papenfuss, right, controls the ball defended by Century's Deacon Langsdale (14) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Owen Hemmingson (16) controls the ball defended by Mayo's Cade Snider during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) and Tore Papenfuss (30) celebrate a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Papenfuss controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss controls the ball defended by Century's Connor Olson (40) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss passes during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Tore Pappenfuss controls the ball defended by Century's Zachary Jacobson (8) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) hugs teammate Tore Pappenfuss after Pappenfuss scored a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo heads to the sideline after a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Bennett Pronk (9) passes during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Nathan Kram (22) reaches for a ball during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo assistant coach Sebastian Baker talks to the team during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Nathan Kram (22) charges toward Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Nathan Kram (22) charges toward Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Rylan Hoy passes during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Century's Jonah Ottman (3) fist bumps Jonathan Burmester after a goal during a boys lacrosse game against Mayo on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Reese Ackerman passes during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Cade Snider controls the ball during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Reese Ackerman (7) looks for a shot defended by Century's Cooper Sheeran (44) during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Lucas Cramer (1) looks for a pass during a boys lacrosse game against Century on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century boys lacrosse
Mayo's Nolan Torgerson passes as Century snags the pass during a boys lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Century High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 07:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


20230523_Oklahoma vs. Austin Robertson Cup Championship_019.jpg
Sports
Austin Bruins' historic season ends in heartbreak with one-goal title-game loss
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Local
Rochester youth shine in new annual talent show
May 23, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase
Local
Photos: The Boys and Girls Club Rising Stars Talent Showcase on May 23, 2023
May 23, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Drone - Soldiers Field Park (copy)
Local
Soldiers Field remains potential landmark as $6.8M approved to start aquatics facility construction
May 23, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen