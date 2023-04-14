99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Mayo, Century softball on April 13, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 7:23 PM

Mayo hosted Century for a softball game on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Alexa Carlstom, left, and Amber Condon react after scoring runs during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Centuy’s Morgan Erickson pitches during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Tiegan Mancuso bats during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Amanda Spors (15) makes a play during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Tiegan Mancuso reacts after getting on base during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Tegan Carroll and Amanda Spors collide as they try for a catch during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Alexa Carlstrom (29) pitches during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Dez Dotterwick (22) makes a catch during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Alexa Carlstrom makes a play during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Dez Dotterwick (22) gets a high-five from Chelsea Putzier (6) after making a catch during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Morgan Erickson pitches during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Morgan Erickson slides into third base as Mayo’s Chelsea Putzier gets a glove on her during a softball game on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Ella Schneider (2) throws to first during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Tiegan Mancuso runs to second base during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Ella Schneider (2) reacts after getting on base during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Alexa Carlstrom bats during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Kianna Collins tries for a play at first as Mayo’s Dez Dotterwick is called safe during a softball game on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Maddie Feakes makes a play during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Olivia McNallan makes a play at second during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Olivia McNallan makes a play at second during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Morgan Erickson (13) reacts after getting on base during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Santanna Heise (18) catches a foul ball during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Mayo’s Olivia McNallan high-fives Santanna Heise (18) after Heise caught a foul ball during a softball game against Century on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Century softball
Century’s Tegan Carroll bats during a softball game against Mayo on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:47 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Thursday, April 13, 2023
April 13, 2023 07:37 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Drone - Kahler Sign
Business
The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up
April 13, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Bob's Trailer Park
Local
Bob's Trailer Court owners seek to remedy missteps in planned closure
April 13, 2023 03:47 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
20230410_130948.jpg
Business
Rochester dentist buys realtors' office for $785,000 to move practice out of downtown
April 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A black and blue seven-story apartment complex.
Local
Development of former YMCA site shows issue with Rochester's new unified development code
April 12, 2023 07:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen