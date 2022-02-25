SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Mayo, Farmington boys hockey Section 1AA quarterfinal on Feb. 24, 2022

Mayo hosted Farmington for a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Mayo defeated Farmington 4-2.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
February 24, 2022 09:42 PM
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Cohen Ruskell (27) and Gavin Black (10) react after Ruskell scored a goal during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo goalie Taten Cothern (1) exits the tunnel as he’s announced during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Chandler Dennis (7) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Samuel Jacobson (14) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Mason Leimbek controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Pierce Hagan, 8, right, takes a shot while playing with his brother Nolan Hagan, 7, during Mayo’s Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Ethan Norman (2) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo reacts after scoring a goal during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s William Sexton (18) looks for a shot during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Mason Leimbek (20) tries to get a shot off while defended by Farmington’s Zach Rouleau (20) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Mason Leimbek (20) is tripped as he races for the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Ethan Dennis (9) takes a shot on Farmington’s Brody Schindeldecker (35) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Frank Goodman (44) battles for the puck with Farmington’s Jason Mrosla (25) during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Mason Leimbek (20) battles Farmington’s Avery Bahn (5) for the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s Mason Leimbek (20) controls the puck during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Farmington Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey
Mayo’s during a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game against Farmington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

