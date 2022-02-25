Photos: Mayo, Farmington boys hockey Section 1AA quarterfinal on Feb. 24, 2022
Mayo hosted Farmington for a Section 1AA quarterfinal boys hockey game Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester. Mayo defeated Farmington 4-2.
Athletics have run the gamut at Wabasha-Kellogg, including its students sometimes having too little interest in specific sports to even field teams. But this has been no across-the-board athletics wasteland, either, with some striking success stories.
A scoreboard of Thursday's Section 1AA boys hockey games.
Section 1A boys hockey: Northfield, New Prague set to meet in semifinals; Albert Lea rallies past La Crescent
A scoreboard of Thursday's Section 1A boys hockey playoff games.