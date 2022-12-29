Photos: Mayo, Farmington girls basketball Rotary Holiday Classic on Dec. 29, 2022
We are part of The Trust Project.
Mayo took on Farmington in a Rotary Holiday Classic girls basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Century took on East Ridge in a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Photos: John Marshall, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Rotary Holiday Classic on Dec. 29, 2022
John Marshall took on Plainview-Elgin-Millville in a Rotary Holiday Classic boys basketball game Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Junior point guard Elisabeth Gadient seems to have all the right stuff to be one of Goodhue's top girls basketball players ever.
An updated schedule and division standings for the Kiwanis Festival boys hockey tournament.