Photos: Mayo, John Marshall baseball on May 18, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 9:34 PM

Mayo defeated John Marshall 7-6 in a baseball game on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Gavin Konz looks for a catch as Mayo's Ethan LaBrash (8) slides into third base during a baseball game on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo Activities Director Jeff Whitney warms up before throwing the honorary first pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Whitney has announced his retirement.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo Activities Director Jeff Whitney warms up before throwing the honorary first pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo Activities Director Jeff Whitney throws the honorary first pitch before a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo High School Activities Director Jeff Whitney and Activities Office Director Robin Erickson are honored before a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester. Both have announced their retirements.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo High School Activities Director Jeff Whitney and Activities Office Director Robin Erickson are presented bats for their retirement before a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo High School Athletic Trainer Daniel Christoffer jokingly places a bag of ice onto activities director Jeff Whitney's shoulder after Whitney threw the first pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo Huddles before a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Grant Woodcock delivers a pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Alec Sadowy (9) makes a play during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aiden Smoley (21) high fives teammate Ben Satre during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Chase Gasner catches during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Zachary Condon (21) delivers a pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra takes a moment before taking the mound during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Mason Leimbek bats during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra makes a play during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Garrett Hermanson, right, talks to teammate Adam Hegrenes before an at bat during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko bats during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Cayden McLaughlin-Cherevko reacts after hitting a double during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Spencer Kober (2) makes a catch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Ben Satre catches during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Aaron Terpstra (3) delivers a pitch during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Mark Muenkel (14) makes a catch during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Ethan Loos bats during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
John Marshall's Gavin Konz (7) catches a foul ball during a baseball game against Mayo on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Liam Dahl watches a strike during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Liam Dahl gets hit by a pitch during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, John Marshall baseball
Mayo's Chase Gasner bats during a baseball game against John Marshall on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Mayo Field in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
