Photos: Mayo, New Richmond boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival

After many winless seasons, Carter Todd said he was done with football. But first-year coach Terry Donovan refused to let that happen.

T.J. Gibson has led Century's boys hockey team in goals and points the past two years. He's on pace to do so again this winter. He's also added another title this season: Team leader.

Mayo and New Richmond faced off in Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.

