Sports | Prep
Photos: Mayo, New Richmond boys hockey Kiwanis Hockey Festival

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
December 28, 2022 04:29 PM
Mayo and New Richmond faced off in Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.

Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo players take the ice ahead of a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Members of the VFW Post 1215 Color Guard present the colors for the National Anthem before a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game between Mayo and New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Payton Kor (16) is introduced before a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Ethan Dennis (9) controls the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Will Sexton (4) and Gavin Black (10) reach for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Jacob Brown (8) struggles for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Cohen Ruskell (27) struggles for the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Ethan Dennis (9) shoots a goal during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Nick Weick (30) keeps his eyes on the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
A shot by Mayo's Will Sexton (4) hits the back of the net during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Ethan Dennis (9) controls the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. New Richmond Boys Hockey
Mayo's Ethan Dennis (9) controls the puck during a Kiwanis Hockey Festival boys hockey game against New Richmond on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Graham Arena in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
