Photos: Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Oct. 18, 2022
Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
We are part of The Trust Project.
A scoreboard of Tuesday's boys cross country conference championship meets
Top-seeded Lourdes defeated No. 2 Winona Cotter 2-1 in the Section 1A boys soccer title game on Tuesday.
The Bears handed the Bombers its second conference loss this season.
Scores from Tuesday's high school games in southeastern Minnesota