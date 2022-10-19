We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
Photos: Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Oct. 18, 2022

Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
October 18, 2022 10:37 PM
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre is lifted while celebrating after winning a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Calvin Grothey heads the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma heads the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Parker Nelson (20) slide kicks during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma (12) controls the ball defended by Owatonna’s Blake Burmeister during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Calvin Grothey (9) chases down Owatonna’s Nolan Kubat for the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma controls the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Adrian Bacilio (33) and Owatonna’s Rolando Maya Pimentel (14) battle for the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma (12) looks for a pass during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Balint Bedekovics (22) controls the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma heads the ball into the goal to score during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma reacts after scoring Mayo’s first goal of the game during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma reacts after scoring Mayo’s first goal of the game during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Kymani Chitulangoma heads the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) controls the ball during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) reacts after scoring a goal in overtime for the win during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) reacts after scoring a goal in overtime for the win during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) and goalie Anthony Dunn react after winning a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) jumps into the student section after scoring a goal in overtime for the win during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo’s Bryan Islas Aguirre (7) jumps into the student section after scoring a goal in overtime for the win during a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo runs towards the student section after winning a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo goalie Anthony Dunn gestures towards the student section after winning a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAA championship boys soccer
Mayo celebrates with the student section after winning a Section 1AAA championship boys soccer game against Owatonna on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 2-1 in overtime advancing them to State.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
