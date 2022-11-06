SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship on Nov. 5, 2022

Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7 in the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 05, 2022 10:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo holds their plaque after winning the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
The Mayo Spartans enter the field for the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball defended by Owatonna’s Owen Beyer (1) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Rees Grimsrud (12) makes a pass during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) carries the ball defended by Owatonna’s Owen Beyer (1) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Rudy Lozoya (44) runs the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo student section celebrates a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Lucas Peterson (6) tries for a catch defended by Owatonna’s Rielly Kleeberger (24) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Calder Sheehan cheers as he heads off the field during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
The Mayo student section cheers during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Lucas Peterson (6) runs the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Isaiah Beale (26) runs the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Isaiah Beale (26) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Rudy Lazoya tries to push Tore Papenfuss (30) into the end zone after Papenfuss intercepted the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Eli Enke (20) tries to take down Owatonna’s Collin Vick (18) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Isaiah Beale (26) looks back as he scores a touch down during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo defense surrounds Owatonna’s Conner Grems (2) during the Section 1AAAAA football championship on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb (11) runs the ball during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo huddles during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb scores a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo’s Carter Holcomb scores a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo celebrates after a touchdown during the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo holds their plaque after winning the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
Mayo celebrates on the field after winning the Section 1AAAAA football championship against Owatonna on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Owatonna Section 1AAAAA football championship
The Mayo and Owatonna bands face off after the Section 1AAAAA football championship game on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Mayo High School in Rochester. Mayo defeated Owatonna 36-7.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGMAYO HIGH SCHOOLOWATONNA2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS ROCHESTER
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Stewartville, Zumbrota-Mazeppa girls volleyball
Prep
Section 1 volleyball playoff schedules, results
FIRST ROUND
November 05, 2022 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
MSHSL state cross country
Prep
Boys state cross country notebook: Kingsland's Hubka caps off impressive prep career with top-10 finish
In his last high school race, Hubka laid down a personal best time to collect his second consecutive all-state honor.
November 05, 2022 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
State cross country
Prep
Girls state cross country notebook: All-state performances from Yotter and Majerus places Lake City fifth
The eighth-grader Yotter and the senior Majerus shouldered the load, turning in impressive performances to cap off a solid day for the Tigers. Overall, it was good day for the area.
November 05, 2022 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Byron, Kasson-Mantorville Section 1AAA volleyball championship
Prep
Kasson-Mantorville volleyball comes back to beat Byron in a hard-fought battle; advances to state
"We came out on top, and I think we deserved it," K-M senior pin hitter Ella Babcock said. "We worked hard. We worked our butts off."
November 05, 2022 05:21 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe