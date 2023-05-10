99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Photos: Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis on May 10, 2023

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Today at 6:17 PM

No. 3 ranked Mayo hosted No. 1 Wayzata in a boys tennis match on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Caleb Neisen returns the ball during a No. 2 singles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No. 1 singles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Ben Erickson yells “one more” during a No. 1 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Caleb Kennel serves the ball during a No. 2 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No. 1 singles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo head coach Jeff Demaray talks with Caleb Kennel and David Teng during a boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Caleb Neisen reacts after a play during No. 2 singles a boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Phil Wisnieski serves during a No. 1 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s David Teng returns the ball during a No. 2 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s during a boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Ben Erickson returns the ball during a No. 1 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Caleb Neisen serves during a No. 2 singles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Phil Wisnieski reacts after winning a set during a No. 1 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s David Teng serves the ball during a No. 2 doubles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Mayo, Wayzata boys tennis
Mayo’s Tej Bhagra returns the ball during a No. 1 singles boys tennis match against Wayzata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Mayo High School in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photojournalist for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7623 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
Girtman steps down at Stewartville.DUP.299.jpg
Prep
Former Stewartville coach Girtman takes over as boys basketball coach at Century
May 10, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Girls and Boys Golf Invitational
Prep
Photos: Girls and boys Golf Invitational on May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
May 10, 2023 12:55 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lourdes Softball
Community
Photos: Slice of Life May 2023
May 10, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen
Business
'Everything is fresh' at 1910 Fresh Mexican Kitchen's new location in Rochester
May 10, 2023 06:12 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
20220816_115633.jpg
Health
Nucleus RadioPharma to become Two Discovery Square's second tenant
May 10, 2023 01:56 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL COURTS.png
Local
Rochester man charged with possessing sexual abuse material that include infants
May 10, 2023 11:06 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson