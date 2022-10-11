We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Mayo, Winona girls tennis Section 1AA team semifinal on Oct. 11, 2022

Mayo beat Winona 7-0 in a girls tennis Section 1AA team semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, to advance to the finals.

Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Aoife Loftus returns the ball to Winona's Adele Jacobsen during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
October 11, 2022 12:41 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Molly Heinert returns the ball to Mayo's Claire Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Aoife Loftus returns the ball to Winona's Adele Jacobsen during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Molly Heinert serves the ball to Mayo's Claire Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Claire Loftus returns the ball to Winona's Molly Heinert during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Adele Jacobsen returns the ball to Mayo's Aoife Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Claire Loftus returns the ball to Winona's Molly Heinert during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Julia Reeck returns the ball to Mayo's Keely Ryder during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Aoife Loftus serves the ball to Winona's Adele Jacobsen during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Adele Jacobsen returns the ball to Mayo's Aoife Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Claire Loftus serves the ball to Winona's Molly Heinert during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Julia Reeck returns the ball to Mayo's Keely Ryder during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Keely Ryder returns the ball to Winona's Julia Reeck during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Winona's Adele Jacobsen returns the ball to Mayo's Aoife Loftus during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Mayo vs. Winona Girls Tennis Section 1AA Team Semifinal
Mayo's Keely Ryder returns the ball to Winona's Julia Reeck during a girls tennis Section 1AA team semfinal match Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at the Rochester Athletic Club. Mayo beat Winona 7-0 to advance to the Section 1AA team final.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLINGGIRLS TENNISMAYO HIGH SCHOOLROCHESTERWINONA AREA
Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
091121-PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE-KASSON-MANTORVILLE-GIRLS-SOCCER-724.JPG
Prep
K-M's Narveson tops list of 15 players to watch in girls soccer playoffs
The girls high school soccer playoffs begin this week across the state. Here's a look at 15 players to watch this postseason in southeastern Minnesota:
October 11, 2022 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
102121-LOURDES-FAIRMONT-GIRLS-SOCCER-3219.jpg
Prep
Lourdes soccer star Gossman a natural-born scorer
Amelia Gossman is in her fourth and final season with the Lourdes girls soccer team. She has been a lethal force for the Eagles, with 39 career varsity goals.
October 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Century, John Marshall boys soccer
Prep
JM's speedy Meermarew among 15 players to watch in boys soccer playoffs
The Section 1 boys soccer playoffs begin this week. Here are 15 southeastern Minnesota players to keep an eye on as the postseason gets going.
October 11, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Recruiting Report
Prep
Recruiting Report: Where are area athletes going?
Here are the Southeast Minnesota athletes who have signed or are being recruited to play collegiate sports.
October 11, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff