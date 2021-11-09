SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Photos: New U.S. Highway 14 opens with ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting event was held for the new, four lane portion of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, near Claremont.

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
November 09, 2021 12:33 PM
Share

READ: Highway 14 — the new open road After two years of work, traffic will start flowing on U.S. Highway 14's newest segment Nov. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: TRAFFIC AND CONSTRUCTIONTIM WALZAMY KLOBUCHARJIM HAGEDORNDAVE SENJEMPHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING
What to read next
Boys Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Boys hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Girls Hockey Leaders.png
Prep
Girls hockey scoring leaders as of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2022
A look at southeastern Minnesota scoring and goalie leaders.
January 05, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
Swimming Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
A scoreboard of boys swimming and diving results.
January 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Hockey graphic
Prep
Tuesday's girls hockey: Dodge County rallies, but edged by Lakeville North in OT
A scoreboard of girls hockey games.
January 04, 2022 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports