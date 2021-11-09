Photos: New U.S. Highway 14 opens with ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting event was held for the new, four lane portion of U.S. Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, near Claremont.
The first public traffic heading east on the new Highway 14. pic.twitter.com/oMvPdAUVZD— Andrew Link (@alinkphoto) November 9, 2021
