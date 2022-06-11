Photos: Photos: State Class A Track and Field finals on June 10, 2022
State Class A Track and Field Finals took place on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
We are part of The Trust Project.
For the fourth straight year, the GMLOKS 4x200 girls relay team finished as a state champion.
Triton's Owen Petersohn was a double champion in the Class A state track-and-field meet, winning both hurdles races.
The legendary 42-year coaching career of Mike Shumacher comes to an end.
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.