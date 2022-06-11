SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Photos: Photos: State Class A Track and Field finals on June 10, 2022

State Class A Track and Field Finals took place on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
June 10, 2022 10:52 PM
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland, lane 3, and Winona Cotter’s Sonja Semling, land 2, competes in the girls 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Luke Ruen competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lake City’s Kris Ryan competes in the boys 4x800 during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lake City’s Carson Matzke competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Carson Ruen competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Isaac Snyder competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lake City’s Reese Anderson competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Chris Pieper prepares to compete in the boys high jump during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lake City’s Keegan Ryan competes in the boys 4x800 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn, center, competes in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished first with a time of 15.23.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn, center, competes in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished first with a time of 15.23.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn competes in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished first with a time of 15.23.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn reacts after finishing in the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished first with a time of 15.23.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland, lane 6, and Anika Reiland, lane 4, compete in the girls 100-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylek competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Caledonia/Spring Grove’s Chris Pieper competes in the high jump during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue’s Josh Schmidt competes in the boys long jump during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue’s Josh Schmidt competes in the boys long jump during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Kenyon-Wanamingo-Goodhue’s Josh Schmidt competes in the boys long jump during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn competes in the boys 300-meter hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished in first with a time of 39.97.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Triton’s Owen Petersohn fist bumps Pipestone Area’s Aiden Voss after the boys 300-meter hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael. Petersohn finished in first with a time of 39.97.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kirsten Bettermann competes in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ Chantle Reiland, left, hands off the baton to Breeley Galle while competing in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland nears the finish line while competing in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Kirsten Bettermann high-fives teammate Katrina Sortland after competing in the girls 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Chatfield’s Isaac Erding practices a start in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Chatfield’s Isaac Erding starts in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lourdes’ Gerald Lonzo competes in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Chatfield’s Eli Hopp hands off the baton to Thad Evans in the boys 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Chatfield’s Sam Backer finishes the boys 4x200 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
The girls 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland competes in the girls 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natasha Sortland high-fives Nevis’ Jade Rypkema after finishing in the girls 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington competes in the boys 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka competes in the boys 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ Garrison Hubka and Lourdes’ Kevin Turlington hug after competing in the boys 1600 meter during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Reighley Sorum competes in the girls 4x100 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Reighley Sorum, right, competes in the girls 4x100 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Winoa Cotter’s Macy Donnenwerth competes in the girls 4x100 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Winona Cotter’s Abbey Gardener, second from right, pushes through the last leg of the girls 4x100 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Chatfield’s Isaac Erding starts the boys 4x100 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ James Howard competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ James Howard competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
GMLOKS’ James Howard competes in the boys 400-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton Lynsey Ruen competes in the girls 300-meter hurdles during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Fans observe during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne, lane 3, competes in the boys 800-meter run during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne competes in the boys 800-meter run during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Jayce Kiehne catches his breath after the boys 800-meter run during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
St. Charles Tyler Gunnarson competes in the boys 800 wheelchair race during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
St. Charles Tyler Gunnarson competes in the boys 800 wheelchair race during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lake City’s Natalie Bremer, left, and GMLOKS’ Anika Reiland compete in the girls 200-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s RJ Sylak competes in the boys 200-meter dash during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton’s Morgan Pickett competes in the girls 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Siddha Hunt competes in the girls 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland competes in the girls 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Katrina Sortland, center, competes in the girls 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Emma Buck hugs teammate Katrina Sortland after running in the girls 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Jarod White prepares to compete in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Jarod White prepares to compete in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Matthew Cain competes in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Zack Ihde competes in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Mark Quintero competes in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
State Class A Track and Field Finals
Pine Island’s Mark Quintero reacts after placing second in the boys 4x400 meter relay during the State Class A Track and Field Finals on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

