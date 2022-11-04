SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, November 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Photos: Volleyball Section 1A, 1AA semifinals on Nov. 3, 2022

Section 1A and 1AA girls volleyball semifinal matches were held on Nov. 3, 2022 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
November 03, 2022 07:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natalie Dykes (16) and Caledonia’s Jovial King (12) face off at the net during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Rylee Nelson (7) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Logan Koepke (6) blocks a ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Melanie Raasch hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Sienna Augedahl blocks a ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Rylee Nelson (7) blocks the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Braelyn Lange (4) cheers during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Natalie Dykes (16) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Liv Myhre (17) Logan Koepke (6) and Jovial King (12) cheer after winning a point during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Ella Chandler (4) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lola Wagner (1) cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Liv Myhre (17) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa cheers after winning a point during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Sienna Augedahl (10) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Melanie Raasch hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Liv Myhre (17) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa head coach Lisa Nelson talks to the team during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Jovial King (12) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia’s Logan Koepke (6) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Megan Schoenfelder (12) blocks a ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Lola Wagner (1) hits the ball during a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match against Caledonia on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Caledonia celebrates after defeating Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3-2 in a Section 1AA girls volleyball semifinal match on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove huddles during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Kendal VanMinsel (3) hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Maggie Lile hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (8) hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove cheers after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Maggie Lile hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove cheers after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Lydia Solum hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (8) cheers after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Addyson McHugh (8) hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Kenadee Gerard (12) and Addyson McHugh cheer after winning a point during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Maggi Lile (16) dives for the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Spring Grove’s Joelle Halverson hits the ball during a Section 1A girls volleyball semifinal match against Bethlehem Academy on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Related Topics: PHOTO GALLERIESVISUAL STORYTELLING2022-23 FALL MSHSL TOURNAMENTS ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPACALEDONIASPRING GROVE
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Section 1A, 1AA girls volleyball semifinals
Prep
Spring Grove can't close the deal, eliminated by No. 1 seed FBA
No. 4 seed Spring Grove gave No. 1 Faribault Bethlehem Academy a battle in the Section 1A volleyball semifinals, but fell short.
November 03, 2022 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
081822-fillmore-central-corson-7060.jpg
Prep
Fillmore Central football's perfect season on the line in Section 1A championship game
Fillmore Central beat Faribault Bethlehem Academy 28-14 in a September matchup. The rivals will meet again Friday, in the Section 1A championship game.
November 03, 2022 12:45 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lanesboro, Kingsland football
Prep
Spring Grove, Lanesboro clash in a mini state championship game
No. 3-ranked Spring Grove will face No. 7 Lanesboro in the Section 1, 9-Man football title game Friday. The Section 1 winner has captured seven of the past eight 9-Man state championships.
November 03, 2022 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Byron, Stewartville football
Prep
Can Kasson-Mantorville do anything about Tigers' ever-increasing roar?
No. 1 seed Stewartville faces No. 2 Kasson-Mantorville in the Section 1AAAA football playoffs on Friday.
November 02, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff