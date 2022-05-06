SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Pine Island, Byron softball on May 5, 2022

Pine Island hosted Byron for a softball game on May 5, 2022.

Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron’s Kyra Schmitz (14) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
May 05, 2022 09:48 PM
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer throws the ball to first base during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron’s Maddie Cocker (8) bats during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Caitlyn Lerum (8) bats during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Brooklyn Horton bats during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Brooklyn Horton (7) makes an out at second as Byron’s Tallie Behrens (16) slides during a softball game on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron huddles during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron’s Maddie Cocker (8) throws a pitch during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron’s Natalie Ahern makes a play at first base during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Cheyenne Jones (10) catches a foul ball during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Byron cheers during a softball game against Pine Island on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Sophia Polzer (1) throws a pitch during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Katie Ahern, 14, of Byron holds a friend’s puppy named Oakley while watching Pine Island take on Byron in a softball game on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Byron softball
Pine Island’s Brooklyn Horton (7) flips the ball to Kiley Passow (17) during a softball game against Byron on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

