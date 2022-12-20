Photos: Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball on Dec. 19, 2022

Pine Island hosted Chatfield for a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger (11) goes up for a shot defended by Pine Island’s Zoe Njus (2) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island’s Maddie Schutte (00) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Chatfield’s Evelyn Goldsmith (10) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Pine Island’s Reese Koenen (11) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Pine Island’s Paxyn Rendahl (5) looks for a pass defended by Chatfield’s Shea Jech (45) and Evelyn Goldsmith (10) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Pine Island’s Jennah Brandt (12) drives down the cort defended by Chatfield’s Taylor Ask (1) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Pine Island’s Lyndee Northrup (15) is defended by Chatfield’s Evelyn Goldsmith during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Chatfield’s Anna Kivimagi (43) goes up for a shot defended by Pine Island’s Reese Koenen (11) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Chatfield’s Kylin Schroeder takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger (11) faces off against Pine Island’s Lyndee Northrop (15) for the jump ball during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
