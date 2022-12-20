SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Photos: Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball on Dec. 19, 2022

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 19, 2022 09:19 PM
Pine Island hosted Chatfield for a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger (11) goes up for a shot defended by Pine Island’s Zoe Njus (2) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Pine Island’s Maddie Schutte (00) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Chatfield’s Evelyn Goldsmith (10) passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Pine Island’s Reese Koenen (11) takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Chatfield on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Pine Island’s Paxyn Rendahl (5) looks for a pass defended by Chatfield’s Shea Jech (45) and Evelyn Goldsmith (10) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Pine Island’s Jennah Brandt (12) drives down the cort defended by Chatfield’s Taylor Ask (1) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Pine Island’s Lyndee Northrup (15) is defended by Chatfield’s Evelyn Goldsmith during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Chatfield’s Anna Kivimagi (43) goes up for a shot defended by Pine Island’s Reese Koenen (11) during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Chatfield’s Kylin Schroeder takes a shot during a girls basketball game against Pine Island on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island, Chatfield girls basketball
Chatfield’s Kara Goetzinger (11) faces off against Pine Island’s Lyndee Northrop (15) for the jump ball during a girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott is a photojournalist for the Post Bulletin covering the southeast Minnesota region. Before she moved to Rochester, she was a photography intern for the Dubois County Herald in Jasper, Indiana. Readers can reach Traci at 507-281-7470 or twestcott@postbulletin.com.
