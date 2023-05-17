99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Photos: Pine Island Varsity Track and Field Invitational on May 16, 2023

Today at 9:23 PM

Pine Island hosted Cannon Falls, Lake City, Stewartville and Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a track and field invitational on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Charlie Wood competes in the long jump during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Dylan Scanlam competes in the boys 100-meter dash during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Tarin Conlin competes in the long jump during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Isabelle Snyder, left, Lake City's Sophia Mahn, Stewartville's Olivia Hamilton, and Stewartville's Ava Weis compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Dylan Scanlan competes in the long jump during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Kameron Thompson-En competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Cannon Falls' Jaiden McKay competes in shot put during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Cannon Falls' Lydia Pedersen competes in the pole vault event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Greta Dolleck competes in the discus throw event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Josh Siwart and Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Mason Boraas compete in the 110-meter hurdles during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Nate Stevenson competes in the shot put event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Cannon Falls' Colten Litschke competes in the long jump during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Catherine Schultz competes in the discus throw event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Baily Earnest-Miller, left, Cannon Falls' Evelyn Nelson, and Pine Island's Elena Hartung, Eliza Fletcher, Kendall Hayden and Lisa Hoehne compete in the 100-meter hurdles during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Beverly Lopez Gonzalez competes in the pole vault event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Jack Banks, left, Cannon Falls' Colten Litschke, Pine Island's Austin Sisell and Pine Island's Ethan Leiferman compete in the 100-meter dash during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartvile's Logan Johnson competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Eli Bartholomew competes in the long jump during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Alex Lennon competes in the pole vault event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
The girls start off the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota Mazeppa's Sommer Post competes in the pole vault event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Danica Garcia competes in the girls 4x200 event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota-Mazeppa'a Maddie Seymour competes in the high jump event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Delilah Benjamin runs the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Tarin Conlin, left, Lake City's Jack Banks, Cannon Falls' Colten Litschke, Pine Island's Austin Sisell and Pine Island's Ethan Leiferman compete in the 100-meter dash during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Taylor Koenen competes in the high jump event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Dylan Scanlan and Pine Island's Bentley Lujero compete in the 100-meter dash during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Olivia Meyer competes in the high jump event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Cannon Falls' Kiley Jeppesen starts off the 4x200 relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kristen Bettermann runs the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Lyndee Northrup competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Shelby Berktold competes in the 4x200 event during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Claire Olson competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Luke Narum starts off the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kaila Huneke competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Ben Murray starts off the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's John Colaiano competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Abe Ferber competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Stewartville's Jackson Struhaar competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Owen Harstad competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Pine Island's Ty Gibson competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Austin Jentsch competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet
Lake City's Conrad Seydel competes in the 4x200 meter relay during the Pine Island Varsity Invitational- Mel's Meet on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Pine Island Elementary School Track/Soccer Complex in Pine Island.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

