Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022
Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.
We are part of The Trust Project.
After defeating Hermantown 5-4 on Friday night, the A's couldn't do it again Saturday.
Exclusive
Lourdes senior Joe Sperry has been named the Post Bulletin Player of the Year in baseball for his special 2022 season.
Members Only
The 2022 Post Bulletin All-Area baseball team features players who have been honored at the conference, section and state level and many are going on to play college ball.