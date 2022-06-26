SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Just 99¢/month for your first 3 months
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Pine Island, Wayzata American Legion Firecracker baseball tournament championship on June 26, 2022

Pine Island and Wayzata faced off in baseball at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
June 26, 2022 03:02 PM
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island pitcher Kaleb Johnson throws out a pitch against Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island players collide in the outfield still managing to get the out against Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Wayzata pitcher Noah Karshnik throws a pitch against Pine Island during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0, Karshnik pitched the entire game.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
A Pine Island coach consoles Ben Grabau after he was tagged on first base by Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer make a run for third base during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School against Wayzata on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer gets caught between third and home by Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer gets caught between third and home by Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Islands Alex Knox catches a pop-fly in the outfield during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School against Wayzata on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island's Talan Bond (left) has a conference on the mound with his catcher before pitching as relief against Wayzata during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island pitcher Talan Bond throws out a pitch during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School against Wayzata on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Pine Island first baseman Landon Laurie gets an out during the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School against Wayzata on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Legion Baseball Wayzetta vs. Pine Island
Wayzata celebrates their win over Pine Island in the American Legion Baseball Tournament at John Marshall Middle School on Sunday, June 26, 2022. Wayzata won 7-0.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
