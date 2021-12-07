SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Sports | Prep

Photos: Pine Island, Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys basketball

Pine Island hosted Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021.

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9531.jpg
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer (22) tries to get around Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tyson Liffrig (5) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott
Traci Westcott
By Traci Westcott
December 06, 2021 08:20 PM
120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9166.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Hayden Burdick (4) tries to block a shot from Pine Island's Johnny Bauer (22) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9363.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kayden Rodrick (2) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Pine Island Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Zane Angerman (13) and Pine Island's Blake Schiltz (21) battle for a loose ball during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9346.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tyson Liffrig goes up for a shot during a boys basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9429.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Carter Christopherson (20) dribbles during a boys basketball game against Pine Island Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9501.jpg
Pine Island's William Bulau (1) dribbles during a boys basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9533.jpg
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer (22) tries to get around Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tyson Liffrig (5) during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9326.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Zane Angerman (13) takes a shot during a boys basketball game against Pine Island Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9195.jpg
Pine Island's Johnny Bauer (22) takes a shot as Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Tyson Liffrig (5) defends during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9298.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Carter Christopherson (20) makes a pass during a boys basketball game against Pine Island Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9245.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Blake Lochner (3) and Pine Island's Riley Kuehl (25) go up for a rebound during a boys basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9411.jpg
Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Kayden Rodrick (2) dribbles during a boys basketball game against Pine Island Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9526.jpg
Pine Island's William Bulau (1) dribbles during a boys basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

120621-PINE-ISLAND-ZUMBROTA-MAZEPPA-BOYS-BASKETBALL-9552.jpg
Pine Island's Blake Schiltz (21) reaches for a long pass during a boys basketball game against Zumbrota-Mazeppa Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Pine Island High School in Pine Island. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Traci Westcott

